Sussex County to host America 250 celebration June 7

Sussex County will host an America 250 anniversary celebration June 7 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, offering an afternoon and evening of entertainment, historical activities and fireworks.

The free public event will begin at 3 p.m. and continue into the evening, ending with a fireworks display.

Officials said the celebration is intended to mark the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary while highlighting Sussex County’s history and community spirit.

“This community-wide celebration will commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States and highlight the rich history and spirit of Sussex County,” Jill Space Commissioners Director Jill Space said. “The fairgrounds will be filled with activities and attractions for all ages, including live music, games, food, historical programming, and a fireworks display.”

County officials said the event will include live music, games, food vendors, historical lectures and living history reenactments focused on life in Sussex County during the American Revolutionary War.

“In addition to fun entertainment, attendees will have the opportunity to attend historical lectures and experience living history reenactments that showcase what life was like in Sussex County during the American Revolution,” Deputy Commissioners Director Jack DeGroot said.

County commissioners said the event is designed to bring residents and visitors together in celebration of the country’s heritage and Sussex County’s role in that history.

Officials are also seeking sponsors, vendors and donations to support the event.