Sussex County Library launches winter art program

The Sussex County Library System is launching its first Winter Art-a-Thon, inviting artists of all ages to celebrate the season with creative projects throughout February.

Participants may visit any library branch to pick up an 8½-by-11-inch piece of cardstock and create an original work inspired by the theme of winter. Submissions will be displayed at branch locations as they are returned.

Senior Library Assistant Amelia Maio, who organized the program, said she hopes the event encourages people to create something for themselves.

Completed artwork must be returned to any branch by the end of February. Each library will display the submissions for patrons to view.

Participation is open to Sussex County Library System cardholders of all ages. Information about the program and other upcoming events is available at sussexcountylibrary.org or at local branch locations.