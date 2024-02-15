Winter Reading Challenge under way

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) invites readers of all ages to join its 2024 Winter Reading Challenge: S’Mitten with Reading.

The challenge runs through Feb. 29. No registration is necessary.

Participants just read books, submit raffle tickets at their local branch and qualify for prizes. Adults may earn extra tickets for attending programs.

Adult participants will qualify for Winter Reading Bundles: a SCLS blanket, mug and hot chocolate, while children and teens may win Amazon gift cards.

Participation is open to SCLS cardholders of all ages. SCLS library cards are free to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Sussex County (except Sparta).

Prize winners will be contacted in early March.

For information and rules, go online to sussexcountylibrary.org/winter-reading