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Sussex County hosts 13th annual Veterans Picnic

Hamburg. The 13th annual Sussex County Veterans Picnic was held Aug. 15 at the Hamburg Fire Department Pavilion for veterans and their families.

| 17 Aug 2026 | 02:28
    Bill and Debby Rude of Hamburg pose for a photo. Bill Rude is a 4-year Navy veteran and worked at the Picatinny Arsenal for 37 years.
    Bill and Debby Rude of Hamburg pose for a photo. Bill Rude is a 4-year Navy veteran and worked at the Picatinny Arsenal for 37 years. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Ken Augustin of Newton sits with his dog, Remy.
    Ken Augustin of Newton sits with his dog, Remy. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    The Sussex County Veterans Picnic.
    The Sussex County Veterans Picnic. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Sussex County veterans and their families attended the 13th annual Veterans Picnic on Aug. 15 at the Hamburg Fire Department Pavilion, hosted by The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, Municipal Alliance and Veterans Committee.

The picnic included live music, giveaways, veterans service information and a homemade barbecue. Food was served from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Various service providers were available to provide information and assistance regarding programs and services available to veterans and their families.