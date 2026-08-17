Sussex County hosts 13th annual Veterans Picnic

Sussex County veterans and their families attended the 13th annual Veterans Picnic on Aug. 15 at the Hamburg Fire Department Pavilion, hosted by The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, Municipal Alliance and Veterans Committee.

The picnic included live music, giveaways, veterans service information and a homemade barbecue. Food was served from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Various service providers were available to provide information and assistance regarding programs and services available to veterans and their families.