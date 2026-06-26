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Hamburg Fire Dept. hosts Thursday night car show
Hamburg. The Hamburg Fire Department and Blue Arrow will host a Thursday night car show featuring live music by Felix & the Cats, food, train rides, giveaways, prizes and family activities.
maria kovic
Hamburg
/
| 26 Jun 2026 | 02:20
Members of the Hamburg Fire Dept. poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Joseph Dunko of Warwick, N.J., shows his car to two visitors.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Bill Link of West Milford, left, stands next to his custom 1950s car with Greg McKenzie of West Milford, Andy Breur of West Milford and Joe Warner of Sparta.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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