x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Hamburg Fire Dept. hosts Thursday night car show

Hamburg. The Hamburg Fire Department and Blue Arrow will host a Thursday night car show featuring live music by Felix & the Cats, food, train rides, giveaways, prizes and family activities.

Hamburg /
| 26 Jun 2026 | 02:20
    Members of the Hamburg Fire Dept. poses for a photo.
    Members of the Hamburg Fire Dept. poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Joseph Dunko of Warwick, N.J., shows his car to two visitors.
    Joseph Dunko of Warwick, N.J., shows his car to two visitors. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Bill Link of West Milford, left, stands next to his custom 1950s car with Greg McKenzie of West Milford, Andy Breur of West Milford and Joe Warner of Sparta.
    Bill Link of West Milford, left, stands next to his custom 1950s car with Greg McKenzie of West Milford, Andy Breur of West Milford and Joe Warner of Sparta. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)