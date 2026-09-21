Sussex County Day brings families to fairgrounds for community celebration

Sussex County residents and visitors gathered Sunday, Sept. 20, for Sussex County Day 2026, a daylong community celebration held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

A featured attraction was RevolutionNJ’s traveling exhibit, “Revolutionary Lives: Living the American Experiment Then and Now,” presented as part of the commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The day also featured live music, magic show.

Families had plenty of activities to choose from, including the Newton Medical Center Teddy Bear Clinic, inflatables, the Sussex County YMCA obstacle course and a scavenger hunt. Children could also visit first responder vehicles and fire trucks, experience the Thorlabs Mobile Photonics Lab and receive free bicycle helmets through Avenues in Motion.

Food and refreshments were available throughout the event, with local food trucks and a beer and wine garden hosted by the Frankford Fire Department.