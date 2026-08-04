Flagpole dedicated at Sussex County Farm and Horse Show

A new flagpole was dedicated Aug. 3 at the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The dedication was part of the horse show’s 90th anniversary celebration and coincided with events marking America’s 250th anniversary.

”Our family is so honored to have been asked to be a part of this flagpole project,” Erica Genabith said. “We’ve been coming to this horse show as spectators for 40 years. It is a joy to see my father’s generosity help better a place we love so much. We are so incredibly proud of the legacy of this horse show these last 90 years.”

The dedication ceremony was held during the annual Sussex County Farm and Horse Show, which continues this week at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.