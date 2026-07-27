Sterling Hill Mining Museum hosts Summer Mineral Swap & Sell

The Sterling Hill Mining Museum hosted its Summer Mineral Swap & Sell on Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum pavilion.

The free, rain-or-shine event featured multiple vendors offering minerals, fossils, meteorites, handmade jewelry, lapidary materials, books, collecting supplies and metaphysical items from local collecting sites and locations around the world.

Visitors were invited to bring mineral and fossil specimens for identification at a dedicated identification table staffed by knowledgeable volunteers.

The family-friendly event was geared toward experienced collectors, newcomers and anyone interested in geology and earth science.