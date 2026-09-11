Project Self-Sufficiency to host Baby Beginnings Fair for new parents

Expectant parents and families with young children are invited to attend a free Baby Beginnings Fair hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m.

Representatives from Zufall Health will provide information about prenatal and postpartum dental health, cavity prevention and oral health strategies for infants and children.

The event also will connect families with resources designed to support healthy early childhood development, including information about free and reduced-cost family activities, early childhood health and development and positive parenting techniques.

Lunch will be provided, along with free baby items, prizes and other giveaways.

The Baby Beginnings Fair is part of the Family Connects NJ program, which supplements Project Self-Sufficiency’s services for pregnant women and parents of young children. Those services include home visitation programs, monthly Mommy Parties and Parent Cafes.

“Accurate information about early childhood and development is crucial for the success of new parents and we are grateful to offer this information session to the community,” Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon said.

“In addition to free items for baby and family, the Family Connects NJ Baby Beginnings Fairs allow pregnant women and new parents to engage with area experts and meet others in similar circumstances,” she said.