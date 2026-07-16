Project Self-Sufficiency to host Baby Beginnings Fair

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free Baby Beginnings Fair on Thursday, July 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. at its Newton location, offering water safety education and family resources for expectant parents and families with young children.

Representatives from the Sussex County YMCA will present information about water safety for infants and children. Attendees also will have access to information about free and low-cost family activities, early childhood health and development, positive parenting techniques and other family resources.

Lunch will be provided, and participants will receive free baby items, prizes and giveaways.

The Baby Beginnings Fair is part of the Family Connects NJ program, which complements Project Self-Sufficiency’s existing services for pregnant women and parents of young children, including home visitation programs, monthly Mommy Parties and Parent Cafés.

”Taking advantage of the cooling effects of area lakes, pools and rivers is an exciting prospect for many families during the summer months, and we are grateful to offer this information session to the community,” Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon said. “Pregnant women and parents of young children have a great need for accurate information about a host of topics, and the Family Connects NJ Baby Beginnings Fairs will allow them to receive up-to-date health and wellness advice, as well as free items for baby and family.”

Representatives from the Partnership for Maternal Child Health and Zufall Health also will participate in the event.