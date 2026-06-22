Ogdensburg Day opens with Fun Run, fishing contest

Ogdensburg Day got off to an energetic start Saturday with a Fun Run and a fishing contest that brought dozens of children and families together for a morning of community fun.

A total of 32 children took part in the two-hour fishing contest, catching 37 fish during the event. Rocco Natoli was named the overall winner for catching the largest fish.

All participants received prizes.

Organizers thanked the volunteers and donors who helped make the contest possible, as well as the parents and grandparents who brought children to take part.

They said the excitement among the young anglers as their catches were weighed and measured helped set the tone for a successful day of community celebration.