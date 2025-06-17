x
Borough’s day in the sun

OGDENSBURG. Event features a variety of activities for residents that go on despite threats of rain.

Ogdensburg /
| 17 Jun 2025 | 04:14
    A child tries to dunk a police officer at Ogdensburg Day on Saturday, June 14. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Ogdensburg Day starts with a fishing contest as well as a 2.5-mile Fun Run.
    Children’s activities included a train ride.
    Children line up to play on an inflatable.
    Kayla DeMeo, 21, is chosen as Miss Ogdensburg.
    Front row, from left, are the newly crowned Little Mister Aiden Menendez and Little Miss Sara Jane Belinsky. Back row, from left, are Miss Ogdensburg Kayla DeMeo and Junior Miss Kinley Lairson. (Photo provided)
    Timezone of Ogdensburg entertains at the day-long event.
    Bailee Gandarinho, Jordyn Trinkleback and Brooke Gandarinho.
    Addison Smith
    Rocco Natoli
    Declan Demeo
    Shaye Donegan
    Councilwoman Brenda Cowdrick and Kristopher Gordon won the June 10 Republican primary for two seats on the Borough Council.
    Immanuel and Israel Cuevas of Ogdensburg.
    Borough’s day in the sun

Ogdensburg Day 2025 featured a variety of activities for residents that went on despite threats of rain Saturday, June 14.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a Kids Fishing Contest at Heaters Pond and a 2.5-mile Fun Run starting at the tennis courts.

These were followed by pageants to choose Miss Ogdensburg, Junior Miss Ogdensburg, and Little Miss and Mister Ogdensburg at 11 a.m.

Winners of the pageants were Miss Ogdensburg Kayla DeMeo, Junior Miss Kinley Lairson, Little Mister Aiden Menendez and Little Miss Sara Jane Belinsky.

The rest of the day was spent at Memorial Park, with food available from groups raising funds as well as food trucks, such as Homer’s Girls.

Local bands Mile 39 and Timezone played cover songs throughout the afternoon.

Children stayed busy playing on bouncy castles and obstacle courses, and a small train offered rides along the field.

Members of the Ogdensburg police and fire departments participated in the activities, including taking turns in the dunk tank.

“It was a great success. A lot of people came out,” said Jane Krueger, president of the Ogdensburg Historical Society.

This year marks the 111th anniversary of Ogdensburg being established as a separate borough in Sussex County, but the community existed long before then, she said.