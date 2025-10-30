x
Oak Ridge hosts Trunk or Treat.

Keegan Delade of Oak Ridge /
| 30 Oct 2025 | 03:07
    The annual Oak Ridge Mamas Trunk or Treat was held on Oct. 29. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Kenzie Heller and Bennett Bayley of Oak Ridge are shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Clive Mohamed and Heather Spadaccini of Oak Ridge are shown near a Great Clips display. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Siena Volpe of Oak Ridge is shown in front of a trunk holding a bowl of candy. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Keegan Delade of Oak Ridge is dressed as Mario. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Joe, Audrey and Joey Arabia of Oak Ridge are dressed as skeletons. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Scarlett and Weston May of Oak Ridge are shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Betsy Ross Diner owner Dave Dauti is shown with a trunk or treat organizer, Codie Bevilacqua ( Photo by Maria Kovic)

The annual Oak Ridge Mamas Trunk or Treat was held on Oct. 29.