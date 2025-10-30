Home
Oak Ridge hosts Trunk or Treat.
maria kovic
Keegan Delade of Oak Ridge
/
| 30 Oct 2025 | 03:07
The annual Oak Ridge Mamas Trunk or Treat was held on Oct. 29.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Kenzie Heller and Bennett Bayley of Oak Ridge are shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Clive Mohamed and Heather Spadaccini of Oak Ridge are shown near a Great Clips display.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Siena Volpe of Oak Ridge is shown in front of a trunk holding a bowl of candy.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Keegan Delade of Oak Ridge is dressed as Mario.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Joe, Audrey and Joey Arabia of Oak Ridge are dressed as skeletons.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Scarlett and Weston May of Oak Ridge are shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Betsy Ross Diner owner Dave Dauti is shown with a trunk or treat organizer, Codie Bevilacqua
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
The annual Oak Ridge Mamas Trunk or Treat was held on Oct. 29.
