x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Ogdensburg hosts Halloween parade

| 27 Oct 2025 | 01:05
    Participants march in the Ogdensburg Halloween Parade on Sunday.
    Participants march in the Ogdensburg Halloween Parade on Sunday. ( Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Liam and Will Connolly are shown.
    Liam and Will Connolly are shown.
    Tracey, Sahara and Dawn Francis of Ogdensburg are shown.
    Tracey, Sahara and Dawn Francis of Ogdensburg are shown.
    Devon Cowdrick, Landon and Kevin Haring of Ogdensburg are shown.
    Devon Cowdrick, Landon and Kevin Haring of Ogdensburg are shown.
    Lillian Ross of Ogdensburg is dressed as a doctor.
    Lillian Ross of Ogdensburg is dressed as a doctor.

The Borough of Ogdensburg Fire Dept. hosted a Halloween parade on Sunday.