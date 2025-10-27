Home
Franklin. Borough hosts Halloween parade
maria kovic
Franklin
/
| 27 Oct 2025 | 12:30
Franklin hosted a Halloween Parade on Saturday.
(
Photos by Maria Kovic
)
Dorian Marrero and Leonardo Ferrari are shown.
Ash, Ali and Peter Wronka are shown.
Elanna and Damian Caparotta are shown dressed as the Queen of Hearts and a Hogwarts student.
MOST COMMENTED