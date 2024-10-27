x
Photos: Hardyston Township’s Haunted Halloween

Hardyston Township /
| 27 Oct 2024 | 10:22
    Residents line up for the costume contest at Hardyston Township’s Haunted Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Wheatsworth Field. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Hardyston Township’s Haunted Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 26 includes a Trunk or Treat. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Nicholas, Sebastian, Bnejamin and Alexander Drelick.
