Photos: Firemen’s Inspection Day & Parade
Montague
| 06 Oct 2025 | 03:34
The annual Sussex County Firemen’s Association Inspection Day & Parade is hosted by Montague Township Fire & Rescue on Saturday, Oct. 4. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
ID2 Members of the Montague Volunteer Fire Department march in the parade.
ID3 Residents watch the parade of about 26 fire departments from throughout Sussex County.
ID4 Sussex County Sheriff Mike Strada, left, with Dave Coss, chief of the Montague Volunteer Fire Department and grand marshal of the annual Sussex County Firemen’s Association Inspection Day & Parade.
ID5 Trophies are loaded in a truck before the parade.
ID6 Members of the Allamuchy Fire Department march in the parade.
ID7
ID8
State Assemblyman Mike Inganamort, R-24, rides in the parade.
State Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, R-24, rides in the parade.
Members of the Montague Volunteer Fire Department.
Tags
1
Inspection Day & Parade
2
Montague
3
Montague Township Fire & Rescue
4
Sussex County Firemen’s Association Inspection Day & Parade
