Miners, Benny’s Bodega raise funds at annual Casino Night

The Sussex County Miners and Benny’s Bodega recently hosted their annual Casino Night fundraiser at Skylands Stadium, raising money to support the nonprofit’s programs for Sussex County residents in need.

The family-friendly event featured baseball, casino-style games, food, prizes and other activities.

Up and Above Contractors returned as the title sponsor, helping support the fundraiser along with local businesses, volunteers, donors and community members who sponsored tables, donated prizes and attended the event.

Benny’s Bodega provides food, hygiene products, clothing and other necessities at no cost to families experiencing financial hardship, as well as veterans and seniors. The nonprofit operates an open-shopping model that allows clients to choose the items they need.

Organizers said proceeds from Casino Night will help Benny’s Bodega continue serving Sussex County residents and thanked the Sussex County Miners, sponsors and volunteers for making the fundraiser a success.