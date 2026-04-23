Benny’s Bodega fundraiser raises record prize, supports expansion

The 4th annual Benny’s Bodega 50/50 fundraiser, sponsored by DeBoer’s Auto, drew a strong community turnout and raised a record prize during an event held at the Barnyard and Pavilion at Miners Stadium.

The winning ticket was drawn by Herbie, with Kim O’Connor receiving the top prize of $31,000 after purchasing two raffle tickets, organizers said.

The event featured live music from The CruZadors, food service by The Barnyard, photography by Quarter Mile Photography and balloon displays by Robyn Kleinhans. Organizers said the evening highlighted the group’s mission of “people helping people.”

“This event was one for the books,” said co-founder Heather Davey. “So many people came out to support the Bodega.”

Co-founder Benny Davey credited community partnerships, including support from DeBoer’s Auto and local businesses, for the event’s continued growth.

Organizers also noted that Benny’s Bodega recently purchased a new building in Augusta, doubling its space to expand services for families in need.

The nonprofit, which operates without government funding, provides support to ALICE (asset-limited, income-constrained, employed) individuals, veterans and seniors through a stigma-free shopping model.

Officials said proceeds from the fundraiser will help support ongoing operations and expansion efforts.