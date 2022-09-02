Meet Lafayette Township School District’s new superintendent

Dear Lafayette School District Family,

My name is Michael Gall, and it is with gratitude that I introduce myself as the newly appointed Superintendent of Schools for the Lafayette Township School District. As a resident of Lafayette, it has been our family’s honor to have our three children attend LTES. It is now my sincere privilege to join the school community as your superintendent.

I have been a teacher and administrator in New Jersey public schools for over 20 years, beginning as an elementary school teacher in the Garfield Public School District, serving 10 years as the principal of Wantage Elementary School, and most recently serving the Sussex Wantage Regional School District as its superintendent.

During the past several years, I have had the opportunity to meet many LTES stakeholders. I have consistently been impressed by the enthusiasm of our students, expertise of our faculty and staff, dedication of our administration, commitment of our parents and guardians, and vision of our Board of Education. It has always been evident that LTES has established a caring “family” culture that takes great pride in creating an exceptional learning experience. The values of honesty, integrity, perseverance, dedication, and hard work permeate throughout every facet of our school and have resulted in a history and reputation of academic excellence.

Education is a collaborative process, and it is not possible without the support of all stakeholders. It is my goal to continue to build upon our history of success through collaboration so that every child can achieve success. It is my commitment to you that despite being a “shared” superintendent, the Lafayette Township School district will retain its own identity as a district of excellence. I will work tirelessly to achieve that end. Once again, it is a privilege for me to embark on this journey with you. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if I am ever able to assist you with anything. I look forward to working with each of you and having an amazing school year!

Sincerely,

Michael Gall

Superintendent of Schools

Lafayette Township School District