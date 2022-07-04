Sussex-Wantage to share superintendent with Lafayette

The Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education on July 30 approved an agreement to share Superintendent Michael Gall with Lafayette Township School District.

The school board also extended Gall’s contract for the next five years.

The Board of Education amended the original proposed agreement, lowering the minimum hours spent at Lafayette Schools to 10 per week, down from 15 in the previous draft. Board of Education President Nick D’Agostino said the Lafayette school board verbally agreed to the change and will vote on it at its next meeting.

The agreement also establishes a six-member liaison committee consisting of three Board of Education members from each district to meet four times per year to discuss operational matters.

The Board of Education also extended Gall through the 2026-27 school year. He will be paid an annual salary of $187,245 starting in 2022-23, up to a maximum of $210,267 annually in 2026-27. According to the shared service agreement, Lafayette will pay $72,409 for 2022-23, and up to $80,082 in 2026-27.

Lafayette will pay Sussex-Wantage one-twelfth of its annual obligation and a portion of its health benefits payment.

In the event Gall resigns from Sussex-Wantage, Lafayette will have the option to terminate the agreement, effective Gall’s resignation date. If the agreement is terminated early, Gall will revert to his prior position of Sussex-Wantage superintendent and principal of the C.E. Lawrence School.

Board of Education President Nick D’Agostino made it clear that Gall is the Sussex-Wantage superintendent, and the district is sharing him with Lafayette. Lafayette is not sharing Gall with Sussex-Wantage.

“Although we don’t like to share Mr. Gall, we’ve had the opportunity to lock him in for five more years by doing this, as well, which personally, I am very happy about,” Board of Education President Nick D’Agostino said. “Hopefully, it will be an advantage for High Point as well us, as it will hopefully start to get the kids on the same page going into High Point.”

The move set off a flurry of moves heading into the new school year.

The school board abolished the role of vice principal/director of curriculum and professional development and created the title of principal/director of curriculum and professional development. The school board also approved a new vice principal.

The school board approved Kaleigh Themelakis as the principal of the Clifton E. Lawrence School and the director of curriculum at an annual salary of $116,000, starting July 1.