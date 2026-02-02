Marotta announces run for Hardyston Township Council

Clarissa “Robin” Marotta has announced her candidacy for Hardyston Township Council in the June Republican primary.

Marotta said her campaign will focus on government transparency, fiscal responsibility and municipal services. She said she plans to emphasize communication between local officials and residents and collaboration with council members and township staff.

“I am running for the Hardyston Council because I believe our community deserves thoughtful, steady leadership that listens first and acts responsibly,” Marotta said.

Marotta currently serves on the Hardyston Township Board of Education. She is a Sussex County resident and has two children.