St. Jude the Apostle Knights of Columbus awarded a check in the amount of $3,300 to Birth Haven of Newton on Oct. 23, for their programs and residents.

The Knights of Columbus raised the funds from St. Jude parishioners in the “Baby Bottle Boomerang” this past spring and summer.

“It is a testament to the parishioners and Knights that we care for the young women that are helped by Birth Haven.”