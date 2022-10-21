Knights of Columbus planning Halloween party

There will be a Halloween Dance sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 5510 in Oak Ridge on Oct. 29, from 7-11 p.m. at St Thomas the Apostle Church Hall, located at 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge.

Tickets are $20 per person and it is a BYOB and bring some snacks as well. There will have some refreshments available. Hurry because tickets are limited. DJ Earl Heller will provide the music.

Prizes will be awarded for the Best Costume, Most Original and Funniest. Winners will receive a $50 Prize!