Knights of Columbus to hold community yard sale

The Joseph F. Lamb Council 5510 of the Knights of Columbus of Milton-Oak Ridge will hold its annual spring cleaning with a Community Yard Sale on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the St. Thomas the Apostle Church parking lot located at 5635 Berkshire Valley Road in Oak Ridge.

Table space is available for sellers and there will be plenty of items for shopper.

Table space will be $25 and you can rent a table for an additional $5. The number of tables are limited. There will be no admission fee to buyers.

Call Dan at 201-370-0339 to make an early reservation for your table space.