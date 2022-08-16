St. Jude the Apostle Church Knights of Columbus issues scholarship

St. Jude the Apostle Knights of Columbus Council #16990 has been awarding graduates a scholarship award for the last three years. Council #16990 is named after Fr. Mychal Judge who was the Franciscan priest Fire Chaplain, who was killed on September 11, 2001.

This year’s scholarship was awarded to Lukas Wilowski who will be seeking an engineering degree at NJIT. The $1,000 scholarship was made possible by the generosity of the council, and also a matching gift from a parishioner who wishes to remain anonymous.

“We are always thankful for the goodness of students who have dedicated their time to the parish and live their life faithful to God,” said Fr. Michael Rodak, pastor. “Lukas was an altar server, volunteered for many parish events and activities,” said Fr. Rodak.

The Knights offers the scholarship to students in the parish who graduate and are pursuing further higher education or service in the military. Part of the application process for the scholarship includes writing an essay.

St. Jude the Apostle Parish is located at 4 Beaver Run Road in Hardyston, and serves Hardyston, Hamburg, and parts of Vernon, Sussex, Franklin and Lafayette.