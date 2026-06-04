Journey Family Success Center seeks parent input

Local parents are invited to share their families’ needs, challenges and concerns, as well as offer suggestions for future programs and events, during a meeting of the Journey Family Success Center Parent Advisory Board at Project Self-Sufficiency on June 18.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill St., Newton. Family Success Center staff will discuss ways the agency can address issues affecting local families and use feedback from participants to help shape future programming.

Dinner and child care will be provided for those attending in person. The meeting also will be accessible via Zoom. Those interested in participating virtually can call 973-940-3500 for login information.

Parents attending their first Parent Advisory Board meeting will be eligible to receive a gift card. Advance registration is required for in-person attendance.

“Input from parents is crucial to the success of the Family Success Center and we are excited about offering residents the opportunity to meet area providers, express their concerns about gaps in services, and identify strategies for moving forward,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

Project Self-Sufficiency has hosted the Journey Family Success Center for many years, providing resources and support services to parents and children throughout Sussex County.

For more information about the Parent Advisory Board or other programs offered by the Journey Family Success Center, visit Journey Family Success Center or call 973-940-3500.