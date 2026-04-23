Family Expo to offer resources, activities for families

Families are invited to attend a free Family Expo hosted by the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency on Thursday, April 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The event will feature educational forums, interactive exhibits and activities for children, along with information about childhood development and community resources. Dinner will be provided for attendees.

“The Family Expo promises a delightful experience for families, with hands-on exhibits that encourage participation and various activities that are designed to educate as well as entertain,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore a variety of attractions, including tours of a mobile library from the Sussex County Library System and ambulance tours provided by the Newton Volunteer First Aid & Rescue Squad.

Numerous community organizations and agencies will be on hand to share information and services, including Atlantic Health System, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern NJ, Family Promise of Sussex County, Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center and others.

Organizers said the expo will also highlight summer programs and activities, offering families an opportunity to plan upcoming outings while connecting with local resources.

Attendees will be eligible to receive a gift card. Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill St. For more information, call 973-940-3500 or visit the Journey Family Success Center website.