Jefferson hosts Highlands Impact Aid Now rally

Several hundred Jefferson Township neighbors, students, teachers and officials along with leaders and residents of other nearby towns joined the Highlands Impact Aid Now rally held in the high school gymnasium on Saturday, March 7.

“The rally brings attention to disparity and fairness between our communities in Highlands and other communities that don’t have those same restrictions,” said Tom Fasano, who with wife, Sara, co-founded the movement that is a centerpiece for public engagement in Jefferson and across the Highlands region to drive awareness and government action toward remedying disparities of Highlands Act.

“We need to make the state aware that they have special restrictions on us that other communities don’t have, causing a crisis in our town and elsewhere,” Fasano said. “Our community, which is the canary in the coal mine, is rallying to make sure our voices are heard.

“All Highlands communities will face this sooner or later as state funding continues to decrease and the pressures of inflation continue to go up. They’re here today because they’re smart enough to know that this is a regional problem that needs to be fixed now.”

Jeanne Howe, superintendent of Jefferson Township Schools, led off the rally thanking all attendees and to loud applause in addressing the critical issues of the Highlands Act on Jefferson and other affected communities.

“This isn’t about one district. It’s about every Highlands community standing together,” Howe said. “When communities stand together, people listen.”

Highlands leaders present

Jefferson Mayor Eric Wilsusen welcomed other leaders who were on hand, including State Sen.Anthony Bucco, Assemblywoman Marissa Sweeney, and mayors Michele Dale of West Milford, Anthony Rossi of Vernon, Jamie Landis of Ringwood, and James Freda of Kinnelon. Assemblywomen Aura Dunn and Dawn Fantasia were represented by their chiefs of staffs.

“We need our fair share of Highlands impact aid to our communities so we can remain financially stable while we continue to protect our state’s most important resources,” Wilsusen said. “This is not just a school issue and for our children. It’s about survival of our community.”

Sara Fasano addressed the audience as her daughter, grammar school student Lily Fasano.

Also on the speaker dais was professional world champion wrestler Deonna Purraso, a 2012 Jefferson High School graduate, and supporter of the Highlands Impact Aid Now initiative.

“Change is happening in this room today,” Purraso said. For years we’ve accepted the responsibility that the state has put on us. Now it’s time for the state to recognize its responsibility to us. Our community tired of being ignored.”

Bucco: “Fix the problem once and for all”

Bucco, who has engaged Governor Mikie Sherrill, Commissioner of Education Dr. Lily Laux, and other legislators, said, “I am here to tell every one of you here today that your voices are being heard in the statehouse. I will continue to fight until fair funding is provided for all Highlands school districts and communities, including right here in Jefferson.

“No child under my watch will go to school worrying whether their schools will be funded. That is unacceptable and cannot go on here in the state of New Jersey. The time has come to finally fix the problem once and for all.

“Today’s rally is just a few days before Gov. Sherrill’s budget address,” Bucco added. “The reality is that as they’re going into budget season in Trenton, they’re hearing concerns from communities like ours.”

West Milford’s Dale: “It’s not just a local issue”

West Milford Mayor Dale, who led a contingent of Township council members and residents, applauded the large turnout and noted, “This is exactly what’s needed to help bring our message to the state.”

According to Dale, “the state knows what it needs to do. Now we need them to do it. It’s finally come to a head and people now realize it’s just not just a local issue.

“It’s our state elected officials who are diving this train and the deficits are compounded. What’s happening in the Highlands communities is not happening across the state. It’s about fairly allocating funds owed and enabling basic services.

“If you don’t support basic services to communities that are already paying high taxes, that’s a problem. It’s time to fix it now.”