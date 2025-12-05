JTIS to host student-run TREP$ marketplace

Jefferson Township Intermediate School will host its TREP$ Marketplace on Thursday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., offering more than 65 student-run shops featuring handmade products, food items and holiday gifts.

The event is open to the community, with shoppers encouraged to bring cash.

The evening will begin with a welcome ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mayor Eric Wilsusen and Jefferson Township Public Schools administrators.

Every vendor at the Marketplace is a fifth-grade student who has spent the past six weeks participating in the award-winning TREP$ entrepreneurship program, which teaches students how to develop ideas, design products, budget, market and launch a business. More than 80 students will debut their creations at the one-night event.

This year’s program is supported by an NJEA PEP Grant through the Jefferson Township Education Association, along with contributions from local sponsors including Josh Scerbak Construction and Johanna Rivera Real Estate.

National education leaders have praised project-based learning initiatives like TREP$ for fostering creativity, problem-solving and cross-disciplinary skills. Ted Dintersmith, education advocate and author of Most Likely to Succeed, has highlighted programs like TREP$ for empowering students to take ownership of their learning.

“Part of the beauty of TREP$ is that the kids are so engaged in starting their businesses, they don’t even realize the lessons they are learning,” said Hayley Romano, co-founder and managing director of TREP$. “Regardless of the career path each chooses, the ability to think like an entrepreneur will serve them well.”

The Jefferson Township community is invited to attend, browse student products, hear sales pitches and support the district’s young innovators.