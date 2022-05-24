Hardyston teachers bestowed Elementary School Excellence, Educators of the Year awards

Holly Romahn, a fourth-grade elementary school teacher, was awarded the Excellence Award from the New Jersey Technology and Engineering Educators Association (NJTEEA). Romahn teaches science and math, and she integrates instruction in technology and engineering principles in many of her lessons. Part of her instruction includes activities with the STEM-related program in mind. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

Mike Ryder, Hardyston’s chief school administrator, told the Advertiser that the Excellence awards are one of the highest honors given to technology and engineering educators. The award is given to an educator who is recognized for their outstanding contributions to the profession and their students.

“The NJTEEA Excellence awards program was established to identify outstanding technology and engineering teachers who will serve as models for their colleagues, and who could form a leadership core to affect change in the field,” Ryder explained.

The Educators of the Year awards were given to Hardyston teachers Josh Bennett, a physical education teacher at Hardyston Elementary School, and Kasey Kervatt, an art teacher at Hardyston Elementary School. The Superintendents’ Roundtable Association held an awards luncheon at the Lafayette House to honor the Educators of the Year from all Sussex County schools.

Congratulations to all the winners!