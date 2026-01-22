Hardyston schools announce preschool, kindergarten registration dates

Hardyston Township School District will hold preschool and kindergarten registration Feb. 2–6 at Hardyston Middle School for children eligible by Oct. 1, 2026.

Children turning 3 by Oct. 1, 2026, are eligible for preschool, while children turning 5 by that date may register for kindergarten. Registration hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with additional evening hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to begin the process online by visiting www.htps.org, selecting “Student Registration,” and clicking “New Student Registration.” Space in the preschool program is limited, and early registration is recommended.

Required documents include the child’s original birth certificate with raised seal, current immunization records, a physical dated after Sept. 5, 2025, and two forms of proof of residency. Acceptable residency documents include a property tax bill, deed, lease agreement, mortgage statement or utility bill.

Families residing with a Hardyston Township resident must submit a notarized affidavit of residency along with a copy of the homeowner’s deed and a current utility bill. Questions regarding residency affidavits may be directed to Peggy Van Ginneken at pvanginneken@htps.org.