Kindergarten registration is this week

Hardyston Elementary School will hold registration for kindergarten from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23-27 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 and 26.

It is for children who are turning 5 years old on or before Oct. 1.

To streamline the process, please go online to www.htps.org, then click on “Student Registration” to pre-register your child.

At the time of registration, parents must bring the child’s original birth certificate with raised seal; current immunization records; a copy of a physical dated after Sept. 7, 2022; and two forms of proof of residency.

Acceptable forms of residency include a property tax bill, deed, lease agreement, mortgage statement and utility bill.

If you are living with a Hardyston resident, the owner must complete an “Affidavit of Residency” form and provide a copy of their deed and a current utility bill. This application will need to be notarized. Please contact Peggy Van Ginneken at pvanginneken@htps.org if this applies to you.