Kindergarten, preschool registration set

Kindergarten and preschool registration will take place Tuesday, April 8 in the Main Building of Hamburg School or students may be preregistered on the school website at hamburgschool.com

All children who live in Hamburg and will be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2025, are eligible for kindergarten in September.

Parents may call the school to register their child for the 2025-26 school year.

They will need to present the child’s original birth certificate (showing raised seal), documented proof of their immunizations, a recent physical, and two (2) proofs of residency, such as a tax bill, lease agreement, utility bill or bank statement.

Children need not be with parents at the time of registration.

For preschool registration, children are eligible if they have turned 3 years old or before Oct. 1, 2025, and live in Hamburg.

The same documents are required.

For information, call the school office at 973-827-7570 ext. 500.