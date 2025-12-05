x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Hardyston Middle School to Host annual TREP$ Marketplace

Hamburg. Hardyston Middle School students will showcase their entrepreneurial skills at the annual TREP$ Marketplace on Dec. 12, selling handmade products they designed and marketed themselves.

Hamburg /
| 05 Dec 2025 | 02:16

    Hardyston Middle School will hold its annual TREP$ Marketplace on Friday, Dec. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring 54 students running 48 businesses they designed and managed themselves.

    Visitors can browse a wide variety of items, including handmade crafts, candles, baked goods, jewelry, home décor, ornaments, and holiday gifts. Attendees are encouraged to bring small bills for shopping.

    The TREP$ program provides students with hands-on experience in entrepreneurship, teaching them to develop, market, and sell their own products while building skills in creativity, financial literacy, and problem-solving.

    The public is invited to attend and support the next generation of young entrepreneurs in Hardyston.