Hardyston Middle School to Host annual TREP$ Marketplace

Hardyston Middle School will hold its annual TREP$ Marketplace on Friday, Dec. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring 54 students running 48 businesses they designed and managed themselves.

Visitors can browse a wide variety of items, including handmade crafts, candles, baked goods, jewelry, home décor, ornaments, and holiday gifts. Attendees are encouraged to bring small bills for shopping.

The TREP$ program provides students with hands-on experience in entrepreneurship, teaching them to develop, market, and sell their own products while building skills in creativity, financial literacy, and problem-solving.

The public is invited to attend and support the next generation of young entrepreneurs in Hardyston.