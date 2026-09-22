Hardyston Elementary mold remediation continues with no reopening date set

As the mold remediation process continues at Hardyston Elementary School, district officials say there is not a hard timeline for when the process will be completed and the school reopened.

“The district has partnered with Aero Environmental for consulting and air testing and with First Onsite for remediation,” Hardyston Superintendent of Schools Jarlyn Veras said in a Sept. 18 letter to the community. “First Onsite is working diligently to expedite this process, including working extended hours and weekends. However, at this time, we do not have a confirmed completion date.”

Since Sept. 9, students from the elementary school have been receiving their schooling at the middle school. And, since Sept 14, the preschoolers joined their elementary and middle school compatriots at the middle school.

“We have had a successful first full week at the middle school,” Veras said. “I want to thank everyone for their patience, flexibility and ongoing support as we continue to navigate this challenging situation. We successfully conducted fire, bus and safety drills at the middle school involving both elementary and middle school students and staff. Thank you to our [retired police officers at the school] and administrative team for ensuring that our students and staff are knowledgeable and prepared for a potential emergency.”

Vera added that back to school nights for parents have been postponed and a state licensing supervisor has authorized the YMCA to provide before and after care at the middle school.

Background

Over the Labor Day weekend, the school district announced the elementary school would be closed until further notice after air quality and mold testing conducted in late August concluded that airborne mold spores were present at the school. Veras said testing was conducted in late August following reports of an odor and humidity in the two office spaces and that remediators believe the mold is recent and the result of a combination of environmental factors.

Students had gone back to school after summer break on Thursday, Sept. 3.

“The most feasible and timely alternative is to relocate our elementary school students and staff to the middle school,” Veras said earlier this month. “Although this is not an ideal situation, by utilizing all available space at the middle school, we may be able to provide our pre-K–4 students with in-person learning in a safe environment.”

She added the district was in communication with their insurance company to navigate costs and no mold has been found at the middle school.