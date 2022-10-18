Hardyston celebrates students of the month

Chief School Administrator for Hardyston Schools, Mike Ryder revealed that the September students of the month were celebrated at the Oct. 11 board of education meeting.

Eliana Thomasen, Kindergarten

Eliana was nominated by Mrs. Jensen.

“Eliana is a great role model for her peers. She is always the first one to stop and listen.”

Jensen went on to say that Eliana always helps others by encouraging them to stop their work and listen to their teacher.

Giovanni Tirado, First Grade

Giovanni was nominated by Mrs. Fish.

“Giovanni is an incredibly hard worker who has already shown pride in his daily work. He does not get discouraged if something is challenging and instead will ask for help.”

Fish also said that Giovanni shows a lot of maturity for his age. He has been a role model for his classmates and peers from other students while he’s not in his classroom.

Avery McNeely, Second Grade

Avery was nominated by Mrs. Margarum.

“Avery is not only kind but also respectful and caring. He goes out of his way to talk to classmates in a kind manner.”

He roots for his friends and always encourages them, and he is the first to congratulate the successes of his classmates. Margarum also said he is always happy and always helps others.

Morgan O’Leary, Third Grade

Morgan was nominated by Mrs. Healy, who said, “Morgan is very responsible and consistently puts forth her best effort to succeed academically.”

All of Morgan’s schoolmates appreciate her positive attitude and consideration for others. Healy said “It’s contagious!”

Bradley Maloney, Fourth Grade

Bradley was nominated by three teachers, Mrs. Romahn, Ms. Guarino and Mrs. Reder.

The teachers said Bradley always comes to school with a positive attitude and is always ready to learn. “He takes a lot of pride in his work and works very hard on all academic tasks. Not only does he want to do well, but he wants his peers to do well too,” they said.

All the students were congratulated by the board members and their families.