Hardyston Board of Education announces new hires, community resources

The Hardyston Board of Education on June 14th had a large crowd in attendance. School Board President Ron Hoffman discussed how the last month has been busy with end of the year contract negotiations. One of the members of the Board of Education, Michele Van Allen, is continuing her board of education training, and after completing 20 additional credits she will become a certified board member.

Hoffman explained that the board members have to go through training to be on the board. Hoffman thanked the members of the board for helping to turn things around for the schools, noting that Hardyston has a unified Board of Education. She also thanks them and the staff for donating so many hours in order to give the best education to the students and ensure their safety.

In other news, Hoffman also announced that there were copies available of a new publication pamphlet called “A Guide to Board of Education Meetings in New Jersey,” written by the New Jersey School Board Association. Hoffman said the purpose of this publication is to educate and inform the public of the board of education members and related news. The pamphlet includes such topics as the roles and responsibilities of the board of education and superintendent, the types of issues that can be discussed at the meetings, the rules regarding public comment, and why certain topics can only be discussed in executive sessions (the part of board of education meetings that are not open to the public). The pamphlet can be viewed on the Hardyston Township Schools website (htps.org) under the Board of Education drop down menu titled, “A Guide to Board of Education meetings in New Jersey.”

Hardyston Chief School Administrator Mike Ryder explained to the board members and the public that the school conducted lock-down drills. The Hardyston police came to the schools and did a silent drill and went through the building and made suggestions to the administrators regarding safety for everyone in the school.

Ryder also announced several new personnel hires who will start on September 1, 2022, and work through June 30, 2023, per the negotiated agreements. The list of new hires is below:

Caitlin Carrigan – district occupational therapist.

Marina Veliz – elementary school teacher.

McKenzie Cuccia – elementary school teacher.

Cortney Ryan – elementary school teacher.

Mackenzie Hickey – middle school English language arts teacher.

In addition, Madeline McMullan was hired as a long-term substitute teacher, from September 1, 2022, through February 23, 2023.