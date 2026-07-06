Hardyston bans data centers

At its June 24 meeting, the Hardyston Township Council unanimously passed an ordinance prohibiting data centers from being built in the town.

Hardyston Ordinance 2026-12 defines a data center as:

“Data center shall mean and include any facility used primarily for the storage, management, and processing of digital or electronic data, which houses computer and network systems, including associated components such as servers, network equipment and appliances, telecommunications, and data storage systems, systems for monitoring and managing infrastructure performance, Internet-related equipment and services, data communications connections, environmental controls, fire protection systems, and security systems and services. Typical accessory components of a data center may include transformers, electrical substations, environmental controls, fire suppression, generators, redundant power supplies, and security facilities.”

The ordinance amends ordinances 2022-12 and 2025-10 and amends and supplements the zoning code of the Township of Hardyston to designate data centers as a prohibited use in all zones within the township.

This comes after several residents expressed opposition to data centers at the May 11 township council meeting, citing a 64-acre town-owned parcel next to the sewage treatment plant on Route 94 that is zoned for many uses, including a data center.

Hardyston Councilman Brian Kaminski said the township has not had plans to host a data center nor has the town been approached by a developer for such a purpose.

Hardyston joins Andover and Vernon, who also recently banned data centers.