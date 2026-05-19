Andover, Hardyston move toward banning data centers

After last week’s introduction of an ordinance by the Andover Township Committee that would ban data centers in the town, the matter was set to come before the township’s Land Use Board Tuesday evening.

“If the Land Use Board finds the ordinance to be consistent with the master plan, the Township Committee can conduct a public hearing/final adoption at their meeting on Thursday, May 28,” Andover Township Administrator Patricia Bussow said when asked about the matter via email.

Bussow said even if the Land Use Board finds the ordinance is not consistent with the master plan, the township committee has final say.

“The Township Committee has the ultimate authority to override the determination by resolution, but they must wait until the mandatory 35-day review period that is afforded to the Land Use Board for consistency reviews has expired,” Bussow said. “If that were the case, the Township Committee could theoretically adopt the resolution and hold a public hearing/final adoption of the ordinance at the same meeting. The next available meeting date such action could occur is Thursday, June 18.”

Andover Mayor Tom Walsh said the Township Committee decided to ban data centers following the contentious May 7 meeting addressing the possibility of a data center being built on 90-plus acres off of Route 208 and Stickles Pond Road. Walsh said a data center on that land had the potential to bring in $5 million a year for 30 years as part of a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes).

“Some people were heated and those people were pretty much from out of town,” Walsh said. “I would say attendance was split 60-40 between Andover residents and people from other areas. Many people supported the idea, and many didn’t and I’m not about to tear the town apart over money. This is the best town a person could live in.”

Groups such as Sussex Visibility Brigade, New Jersey Democratic Socialists of America and Climate Revolution Action Network opposed a data center, saying, among other things, that it could be harmful to the environment.

Hardyston set to address data centers

An ordinance banning data centers in Hardyston is expected to be introduced by that township’s council later this month, according to town officials.

“The ordinance to amend the plan and prohibit data centers has not been drafted yet but will be prepared for introduction at the May 27 council meeting,” Hardyston Township Manager/Planner Carrine Piccolo-Kaufer said via email.

This comes after several residents expressed opposition to data centers at the May 11 township council meeting, citing a 64-acre town-owned parcel next to the sewage treatment plant on Route 94 that is zoned for many uses, including a data center.

Hardyston Councilman Brian Kaminski said the township has not had plans to host a data center nor has the town been approached by a developer for such a purpose.