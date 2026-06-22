x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

H3AL Network holds 6th annual Juneteenth celebration

Newton. H3AL Network held its sixth annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 20 at Sussex County Community College, marking the event’s first year at the campus and the 161st anniversary of Juneteenth.

Newton /
| 22 Jun 2026 | 12:15
    <b>Kappa Nu Nu chapter pose for a photo.</b>
    Kappa Nu Nu chapter pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Stephen Rochette of Sussex, Lorant Mena of Sussex, Olivia Webster of Newton and Jery Chapusette of Delaware pose for a photo.</b>
    Stephen Rochette of Sussex, Lorant Mena of Sussex, Olivia Webster of Newton and Jery Chapusette of Delaware pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Khalis Ward and Luz Crespo, both of Newton, pose for a photo.</b>
    Khalis Ward and Luz Crespo, both of Newton, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Kim Resteghii of Augusta poses with her bags.</b>
    Kim Resteghii of Augusta poses with her bags. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

H3AL Network held its sixth annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 20, on the outdoor grounds of Sussex County Community College.

The event marked the 161st anniversary of Juneteenth and the first year the celebration was hosted at the college’s Newton campus.

Organizers said the move to Sussex County Community College was intended to expand the event’s reach to a broader student population and the wider community.

The free, family-friendly celebration was built around music, community gathering and reflection, with the goal of making Juneteenth a lasting part of the local cultural calendar.

Held from noon to 4 p.m., the event invited residents to come together in recognition of Juneteenth and its significance in American history.