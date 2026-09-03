Girl Scouts create paper quilt celebrating New Jersey symbols

Girl Scouts from the Wallkill Valley Girl Scouts and the Franklin Library have partnered on a community art project celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The project brought together 28 Girl Scouts from seven troops, ranging in age from kindergarten through high school. The initiative gave Scouts of all ages an opportunity to learn about New Jersey while contributing to a larger community creation.

Each Scout created an individual quilt square featuring a New Jersey state symbol, including the state flower and bird, as well as other symbols representing the state’s history, natural beauty and culture.

The individual pages were assembled into one large handmade paper quilt, which is now on display at the Franklin Library. Library visitors and community members are invited to view the completed project.