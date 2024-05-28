x
Memorial Day Parade in Franklin

Franklin /
| 28 May 2024 | 09:03
    FP1 The Franklin Band marches in the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    FP2
    FP3 Franklin firefighters pay their respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
    FP4 Former Franklin Mayor Paul Crowley, 77, served nine years in the Navy, 17 years in the National Guard and 17 years in the Army Reserves.
    FP5 Miss Franklin 2023 Chrystine Mowles rides in a 1966 Corvette driven by Bill Truran, Sussex County’s historian. Mowles also won the Miss Garden State title in March.
    FP6
    FP7
    FP8
    FP9 Civil War re-enactors line up in front of American Legion Post 132 in Franklin.
    Members of Girl Scouts Troop 98765 pose with their banner.
    Miss Franklin 2023 Chrystine Mowles poses with Bill Truran, Sussex County’s historian.
