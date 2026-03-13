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Franklin school hosts book fair
Franklin. The Franklin Borough School hosted a Spring Book Fair on March 10.
maria kovic
Franklin Borough School
/
| 13 Mar 2026 | 01:29
Francesca and Melissa LoPorto pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Degan Harvey shows what he picked as his mother, Melissa, stands behind him.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Ruby and Bianca Harvey show off their picks.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Ziva, Carlos, Ezra and Amaia DeJesus are shown with their selections.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Brianna and Lisa Davis look at books.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Spring Book Fair
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