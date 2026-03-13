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Franklin school hosts book fair

Franklin. The Franklin Borough School hosted a Spring Book Fair on March 10.

Franklin Borough School /
| 13 Mar 2026 | 01:29
    Francesca and Melissa LoPorto pose for a photo.
    Francesca and Melissa LoPorto pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Degan Harvey shows what he picked as his mother, Melissa, stands behind him.
    Degan Harvey shows what he picked as his mother, Melissa, stands behind him. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Ruby and Bianca Harvey show off their picks.
    Ruby and Bianca Harvey show off their picks. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Ziva, Carlos, Ezra and Amaia DeJesus are shown with their selections.
    Ziva, Carlos, Ezra and Amaia DeJesus are shown with their selections. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Brianna and Lisa Davis look at books.
    Brianna and Lisa Davis look at books. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)