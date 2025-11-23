x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Ogdensburg hosts Turkey Bowl

Ogdensburg /
| 23 Nov 2025 | 03:13
    The Baltimore Ravens pose during the Turkey Bowl.
    The Baltimore Ravens pose during the Turkey Bowl. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Lucas and Nathan Davenport of Ogdensburg are shown.
    Lucas and Nathan Davenport of Ogdensburg are shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    A play is run during the Turkey Bowl.
    A play is run during the Turkey Bowl. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)

Ogdensburg hosted the Turkey Bowl flag football game on Nov. 22.