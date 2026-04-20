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Franklin PTO hosts tricky tray

Franklin. The Franklin Borough School PTO hosted a tricky tray to benefit The Weekend Bag Program. Over $13,000 worth of tickets were sold.

Franklin /
| 20 Apr 2026 | 12:22
    Jenna Gilmartin, Kelly Hermand and Abigail Hanson of The Weekend Bag Program stand in front of the table.
    Jenna Gilmartin, Kelly Hermand and Abigail Hanson of The Weekend Bag Program stand in front of the table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Christy Kota of Hardyston places a ticket in a bucket to bid on an item. Over $13,000 worth of tickets have been sold.
    Christy Kota of Hardyston places a ticket in a bucket to bid on an item. Over $13,000 worth of tickets have been sold. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)