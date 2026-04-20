Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Franklin PTO hosts tricky tray
Franklin. The Franklin Borough School PTO hosted a tricky tray to benefit The Weekend Bag Program. Over $13,000 worth of tickets were sold.
maria kovic
Franklin
/
| 20 Apr 2026 | 12:22
Jenna Gilmartin, Kelly Hermand and Abigail Hanson of The Weekend Bag Program stand in front of the table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Christy Kota of Hardyston places a ticket in a bucket to bid on an item. Over $13,000 worth of tickets have been sold.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Abigail Hanson
2
Christy Kota
3
Franklin
4
Hardyston
5
Jenna Gilmartin
6
Kelly Hermand
7
maria kovic
8
Tricky Tray
RELATED NEWS
Susan Long of Sparta and Mary Gange of Sparta wait for the rafle to be called.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Ogdensburg Fire Dept. holds tricky tray
Barbara Holstein of Montague and Kerry Thompson of Franklin are shown with Jason Doyle, ex-chief of the Franklin Fire Dept.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Franklin Fire Dept. holds Caribbean Cabin Fever event
Strider and Rhianna Devore are shown under the arch.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Lafayette PTO holds Daddy/Daughter dance
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED