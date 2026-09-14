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Franklin Borough commemorates Sept. 11

Franklin. Franklin Borough marked Sept. 11 with a community ceremony featuring remarks from former Franklin Fire Department Chief Phil Crabb and Mayor John M. Sowden, a performance by the Franklin Band and a gathering of Blue Blood LEMC/Butler VFW members.

Franklin Borough /
| 14 Sep 2026 | 12:28
    Phil Crabb, former chief of the Franklin Fire Dept., gives a speech.
    Phil Crabb, former chief of the Franklin Fire Dept., gives a speech. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Bikers Blue Blood LEMC/Butler VFW poses for a photo.
    Bikers "Blue Blood LEMC/Butler VFW" poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    The Franklin Band performs.
    The Franklin Band performs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Franklin Mayor John M. Sowden gives a speech.
    Franklin Mayor John M. Sowden gives a speech. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)