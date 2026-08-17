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Children’s fishing derby draws 44 young anglers to Lafayette Pond

Lafayette. Forty-four children participated in the fifth annual Walter Jollie Children’s Fishing Derby at Lafayette Pond, where Macie Barry caught a 14-inch catfish for the biggest fish of the day.

Frankford /
| 17 Aug 2026 | 02:08
    Macie Barry of Wantage won a medal for a 14-inch catfish, the largest fish medal.
    Macie Barry of Wantage won a medal for a 14-inch catfish, the largest fish medal. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Callie May of Sparta caught the smallest fish for kids younger than five. She also caught the most fish.
    Callie May of Sparta caught the smallest fish for kids younger than five. She also caught the most fish. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Roy Williams of Sandyston won medals for 6-9 smallest fish and most fish overall.
    Roy Williams of Sandyston won medals for 6-9 smallest fish and most fish overall. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Lillian Retz of Frankford fishes.
    Lillian Retz of Frankford fishes. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Forty-four children ages 3 to 12 participated in the fifth annual Walter Jollie Children’s Fishing Derby on Aug. 15 at Lafayette Pond, with young anglers competing for prizes and celebrating a love of fishing.

The free event was held in memory of Walter W. Jollie, who died in 2019. Organizers said Jollie’s love of fishing, particularly with his children and grandchildren, inspired the annual derby and its goal of sharing the joy of fishing with local children.

Participants competed in three age groups: 5 and younger, 6 to 9, and 10 to 12.

Each child received a T-shirt, fishing goodie bag and a box of worms.

Medals were awarded in each age group for the biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught. Additional prizes were presented for the smallest fish overall and most fish caught across all age groups.

The grand prize went to the angler who caught the biggest fish overall and included a large trophy, fishing pole and fishing gear.

Macie Barry caught the biggest fish of the derby, a 14-inch catfish. Roy Williams caught the smallest fish overall and also caught the most fish overall.