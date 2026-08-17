Children’s fishing derby draws 44 young anglers to Lafayette Pond

Forty-four children ages 3 to 12 participated in the fifth annual Walter Jollie Children’s Fishing Derby on Aug. 15 at Lafayette Pond, with young anglers competing for prizes and celebrating a love of fishing.

The free event was held in memory of Walter W. Jollie, who died in 2019. Organizers said Jollie’s love of fishing, particularly with his children and grandchildren, inspired the annual derby and its goal of sharing the joy of fishing with local children.

Participants competed in three age groups: 5 and younger, 6 to 9, and 10 to 12.

Each child received a T-shirt, fishing goodie bag and a box of worms.

Medals were awarded in each age group for the biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught. Additional prizes were presented for the smallest fish overall and most fish caught across all age groups.

The grand prize went to the angler who caught the biggest fish overall and included a large trophy, fishing pole and fishing gear.

Macie Barry caught the biggest fish of the derby, a 14-inch catfish. Roy Williams caught the smallest fish overall and also caught the most fish overall.