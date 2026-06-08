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Lafayette Township hosts Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs Challenge

Lafayette. Seventeen youth participated in a fishing challenge at Lafayette Township Park/Pond on June 6 through the New Jersey Fish & Wildlife Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs program aimed at promoting healthy, drug-free activities.

New Jersey /
| 08 Jun 2026 | 02:56
    Madelyn and Joe Wiliamson of Lafayette caught a catfish.
    Madelyn and Joe Wiliamson of Lafayette caught a catfish. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Ethan and Areli Moran of Newton fish.
    Ethan and Areli Moran of Newton fish. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Lafayette Township participated in the New Jersey Fish & Wildlife Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs fishing challenge on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at Lafayette Township Park/Pond, where 17 participants competed in categories including largest fish and most fish caught.

The program is designed to encourage school-aged children to avoid tobacco, drug and alcohol use by offering alternatives that promote learning to fish, developing an appreciation for aquatic resources and building positive life skills.