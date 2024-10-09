3 compete for 2 seats on Wallkill Valley board

Three candidates are running for two seats representing Hardyston on the Wallkill Valley Regional Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election.

They are Kathryn Barta, Michael Davina and Cynthia Rock. Rock is vice president of the board.

The terms are for three years.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

KATHRYN BARTA

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

As a 13-year resident of Hardyston Township, I have always wanted to be more involved in the education of our children.

I currently have two sons in Wallkill Valley High School and see the operations and outcomes of the programs directly.

I hope to hear any concerns from within our community and be a small part in making our children have an educational journey that provides rigor, arts and career readiness.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My goals are to include being fiscally responsible, putting education before all else and bringing my 25 years of teaching experience to the table.

I believe that with state cuts and continued taxation struggles, we need to be as mindful as possible when making decisions for the betterment of our students. Knowing this, I hope to hear what our students need most and bring it to them.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

As a current middle school teacher, I know education. I am aware of programs and grants that may assist us further.

I have been in the Quality Single Accountability Continuum (QSAC) process and work within a recognized district for the arts/STEM education. I have served on climate and culture committees and have ideas to improve this for staff, administration and students as well. My daily lesson planning involves IEP, 504, and Gifted and Talented students so I am aware of those needs as well.

A vote for me is not wasted. I will bring knowledge and compassion for our children.

Background and qualifications.

For many years, I have served on the board for Wallkill Valley Youth Football and Cheer and now as president of Wallkill Valley Football Parent Booster Club. These leadership positions have allowed me to volunteer for our community and make decisions for our kids.

I hope to continue to do so as a Board of Education member of Wallkill Valley High School.

MICHAEL DAVINA

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for a seat on the Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education because I believe that every student deserves access to a high-quality education.

As a parent of three children who attend Hardyston Middle School and Wallkill Valley High School and coming from a family of educators, I understand the challenges that students and teachers face in our education system.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) I will work with the administration to promote a curriculum that is academically rigorous and prepares our students for success in the 21st century. This includes ensuring that our students have access to the latest technologies and resources necessary for their success and promoting innovative programs that help our students develop critical thinking skills, problem-solving abilities and creativity. I also believe that providing a comprehensive education that includes both academic and real-world skills is critical.

2) Having qualified teachers who receive the resources and support they need to help students thrive. I will support policies that attract and retain the best educators and ensure they have the resources they need to succeed.

3) I believe that we need to invest in our schools to improve infrastructure, enhance technology, and support extracurricular activities that promote physical fitness, teamwork and leadership.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

My experience as a parent, business owner and community volunteer has prepared me well for this role.

I hold a degree in engineering from NJIT and am a licensed professional engineer in multiple states.

I have volunteered at my children’s schools, Cub Scouts and coaching both soccer and baseball as well as being a past certified high school baseball/softball umpire.

As a business owner, I have vast experience with budgeting, contract negotiations and also understand the importance of collaboration and teamwork.

I am committed to assisting the administration in creating excellent education opportunities for all students and bringing my passion, experience, and commitment to the school board.

CYNTHIA ROCK

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

Running for a Board of Education is a commitment to improve the educational system for the greater good of the children within our community. The Board of Education plays an essential part in crafting our educational environments.

Board members do this by creating policy, supporting educators and driving innovation. My loyalty and determination for a better district lie with the students and stakeholders of Wallkill Valley.

With your vote, I will continue to be your elected official to advocate for all the stakeholders in our community.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

As a current board member, I will continue to advocate for a quality education with programs that will fit all of our students’ diverse educational needs.

A Board of Education member has a vital job of making sure there is accountability and transparency to the stakeholders of the district. Part of that accountability and transparency will be coming from the upcoming regionalization study, which I would like to continue to be part of.

This study is vital for all of our districts. All five districts are facing fiscal constraints with the demand for improved academic outcomes. This study can give us data that the districts need in order to strengthen our educational system.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Since being elected in 2019, I am the only board member who continued my education through the New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA) in order to receive board member certifications.

I am dedicated to advancing my education through NJSBA as a current board member. That education includes webinars, state training courses, various county meetings throughout New Jersey, delegate meetings, mandatory training classes and attending NJSBA conventions.

This year, I am one of two board members who signed up to attend the NJSBA convention.

Last year, I continued my board member education by receiving my Certified Board Member certification in December 2023. In 2024, I continued with my educational training through NJSBA. As a board member, I am currently on track to complete my Master Board Member certification this year.